French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 7 Anadarko Petroleum Corp:
* Anadarko announces 2017 initial capital program and guidance
* Announced 2017 initial capital program of $4.5 to $4.7 billion
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - expected 25-percent increase in oil sales volumes in 2017 relative to prior year
* Anadarko Petroleum-in 2017, plan to allocate about 80 percent of total capital program toward our U.S. Onshore upstream and midstream activities
* Expect current 2017 U.S. Onshore capital allocation to deliver significant oil growth toward end of year
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - in 2017, Anadarko expects to invest approximately $1.1 billion in its deepwater gulf of Mexico, Algeria and Ghana assets
* Anadarko Petroleum- during year, plans to drill up to 10 exploration/appraisal wells in deepwater gulf of Mexico, Côte D'ivoire, and Colombia
* Anadarko Petroleum - in 2017, expects to invest about $770 million in its deepwater and international exploration program and LNG project in Mozambique
* Expects to benefit from a full year of production from recently acquired Freeport-Mcmoran properties
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - sees 2017 initial sales-volume expectations 235 - 239 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane