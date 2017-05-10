GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 10 Anadarko Petroleum Corp:
* Anadarko announces leadership changes
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - named Daniel E. Brown executive vice president, international and deepwater operations
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - named Bradley J. Holly executive vice president, U.S. onshore exploration and production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.