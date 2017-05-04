BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 4 Anadolu Efes:
* Q1 consolidated net loss of 84.9 million lira versus profit of 60.3 million lira year ago
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 2.43 billion lira versus 1.93 billion lira year ago
* Q1 consolidated sales volume up 6.0 percent to 17.5 MHL
* Q1 consolidated EBITDA before non-recurring items (BNRI) up 16.7 percent to 295.2 million lira
* Expects a positive FCF both for beer business and soft drinks operations for the full year
* The political & macroeconomic challenges, affordability issues and tough competition continued into the first quarter of 2017 in Turkey beer operations
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts