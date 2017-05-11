May 11 Anaptysbio Inc:

* AnaptysBio announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides pipeline update

* AnaptysBio Inc - qtrly net loss per common share $0.75

* AnaptysBio Inc- cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $123.8 million as of march 31, 2017 compared to $51.2 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: