BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Anchor Capital Corp :
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
* TSXV has granted an extension for completion of Corporation's transaction with Mark One Lifestyle, to September 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast