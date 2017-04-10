BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Anconia Resources Corp -
* Exercising its option to obtain a 100% ownership interest in Grenfell Gold property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario
* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014
* Anconia holds a 60% interest in this property under an earn in - option agreement executed in 2014

* Anconia will issue 5 million common shares to Cadillac Ventures Holdings ("cadillac") to acquire remaining 40% of property
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018