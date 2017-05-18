BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Hill International Inc
* Ancora Advisors LLC - sent letter to board of Hill International stating that board should "hire investment banker to conduct strategic alternatives review" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition