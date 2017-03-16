BRIEF-Department 13 announces sale of its MESMER counter drone solution
* announce a sale of its MESMER counter drone solution to a south east asian customer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 AND International Publishers NV :
* FY net profit 2.8 million euros ($3.01 million) versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit increased 21 percent to a level of 3.5 million euros
* Proposes fy dividend of 0.15 euro per share
* Does not provide a financial outlook for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* announce a sale of its MESMER counter drone solution to a south east asian customer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of the U.S. Navy's elite skydiving demonstration team plunged to his death on Sunday when his parachute failed to open while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of New York Harbor's annual Fleet Week festival.