BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Andersons Inc :
* Entered into sixth amended, restated loan agreement dated as of April 13, 2017, for credit facility in amount of $800 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2oPhQKh) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.