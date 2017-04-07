BRIEF-India's K-Lifestyle and Industries March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 123.5 million rupees versus loss 81.8 million rupees year ago
April 7 Andhra Bank
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital via QIP Source text: [Andhra Bank has informed the Exchange that : 1. The Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Bank is scheduled to be held on May 06, 2017 the purpose of (1) Raising of Equity capital of the Bank by issuance of equity shares to Government of India on preferential basis and (2) for Raising of Equity Capital through Qualified Institutional Placement, Follow on Public Offer, etc at an appropriate time. 2. to have April 06, 2017 as the Relevant Date and to fix the Issue Price as provided in the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations for preferential allotment.] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 591.5 million rupees versus profit 1.06 billion rupees year ago