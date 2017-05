March 2 Anevia SA:

* Success of the capital increase, subscribed at 104 percent

* Announces capital increase raises in total 1.97 million euros ($2.1 million)

* At the end of the operation, share capital of Anevia to be composed of 3,551,218 shares with a par value of 0.05 euros each