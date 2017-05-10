BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 ANF IMMOBILIER SA:
* ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER
* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.0 MILLION ($13.07 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* POSITIVE OUTLOOK IN VERY NEAR TERM
* CONFIRMATION OF FULL-YEAR 2017 OBJECTIVE OF STABLE ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS IN GROUP SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.