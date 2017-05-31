BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31Anges MG Inc
* Says 8,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 850,000 shares of its common stock from May 24 to May 31, through private placement
* Says 17,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 1,750,000 shares of its common stock in May
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3hwmiD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development