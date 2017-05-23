BRIEF-Cachet Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 30
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
May 23 Anges MG Inc
* Says 9,000 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 900,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 23
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gnlB8X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28