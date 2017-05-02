May 2 Angie's List Inc

* Angie's List reports first quarter 2017 results and merger with IAC's HomeAdvisor

* Q1 revenue $73.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Angie's List Inc says Q1 gross member additions of 860,000, up 357% from 188,000 in q1 of 2016

* Angie's List Inc - in light of pending merger, Angie's List will not be hosting a conference call for its q1 2017 results

* Angie's List Inc - qtrly net income per common share - diluted $ 0.03

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03