BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Anglo Philippine Holdings Corp
* Refers to news article entitled “DENR’s Lopez bans open-pit mining”, posted in the manila bulletin on April 27, 2017.
* Aside from VMC and Atlas, Anglo has no other investment, nor any planned investment, in any mining co presently engaged open pit mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.