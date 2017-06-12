BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement on factoring business worth up to 500 million yuan ($73.55 million)
ource text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tbJAHK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic