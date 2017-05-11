BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
May 11 Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mMCyCQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.