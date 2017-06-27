BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as concerning parties failed to reach agreement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sM0RtZ
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.