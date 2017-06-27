June 27Anhui Genuine New Materials Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 79.3 percent to 99.3 percent, or to be 36 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (20.1 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue and government grants as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/feLjv4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)