BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27Anhui Genuine New Materials Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 79.3 percent to 99.3 percent, or to be 36 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (20.1 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue and government grants as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/feLjv4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.