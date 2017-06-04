BRIEF-Wanda Film Holding's controlling shareholder to increase stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.36 million) worth of shares in the company within three months from June 23
June 4 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Hefei-based JV JAC Volkswagen Automotive capitalized at 2 billion yuan with an investment firm of Volkswagen
* Says it will inject capital of 1 billion yuan in it and hold a 50 percent stake
* REV Group says along with related optional vehicle features, spare parts and training, contract award represents over $400 million in revenue over contract life