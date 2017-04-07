April 7Anhui Korrun Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 112.4 percent to 140.9 percent, or to be 27.5 million yuan to 31.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (13 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RlF3O2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)