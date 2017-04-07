BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7Anhui Korrun Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 112.4 percent to 140.9 percent, or to be 27.5 million yuan to 31.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (13 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RlF3O2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees