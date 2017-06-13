June 13 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 123 percent to 152 percent, or to be 34.2 million yuan to 38.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.3 million yuan

* Says improved performance in unit as main reason for the forecast

