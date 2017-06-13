BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 123 percent to 152 percent, or to be 34.2 million yuan to 38.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.3 million yuan
* Says improved performance in unit as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4371
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017