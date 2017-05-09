May 9Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its Shenzhen-based health care equipment unit recognized as high-tech enterprise, and will enjoy tax preference of 15 percent for three years from Nov. 15, 2016

* Says its Shanghai-based fitness goods unit recognized as high-tech enterprise, and will enjoy tax preference of 15 percent for three years from Nov. 24, 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E7ehcI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)