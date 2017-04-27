April 27 Anhui Sun create Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 3, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 4 and the dividend will be paid on May 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Uv11Tv

