British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Anhui Sun create Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 3, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 4 and the dividend will be paid on May 4
ANKARA, May 27 A Turkish court formally arrested two opposition newspaper employees late on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency and the newspaper said, as part of a media crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.