April 27Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 23.1 million yuan to 37.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 28.9 million yuan

* Says steady progress of main business and uncertain settlement are the main reasons for the forecast

