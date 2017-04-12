New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 130 percent to 155 percent, or to be 563.8 million yuan to 625.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (245.1 million yuan)
* Says issuance of securities as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jGrHgX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.