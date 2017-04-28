BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.9 percent y/y at 313.3 million yuan ($45.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pthU2F
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Skypeople fruit juice files for sale of 1.6 mln shares of common stock by selling stock holders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: