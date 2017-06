May 25 Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis

* Anika expects to complete supplemental phase III trial in 2018 and anticipates FDA approval in following year