BRIEF-Anima Holding says there are prelim. talks for possible integration with Aletti Gestielle
July 10, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Anima Holding says there are prelim. talks for possible integration with Aletti Gestielle

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - ANIMA HOLDING SPA:

* Confirms, as Stated Many Times to the Financial Community, Its Strategic Interest for Possible Aggregations With Other Asset Management Companies

* With Specific Reference to the Possibility of an Integration With Aletti Gestielle Sgr, Says This Would Be Coherent With Such External Growth Guidelines

* PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING TO VERIFY THE FEASIBILITY OF INTEGRATION WITH ALETTI GESTIELLE SGR Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2sGNKre Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

