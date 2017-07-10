BRIEF-Anima Holding says there are prelim. talks for possible integration with Aletti Gestielle

July 10 (Reuters) - ANIMA HOLDING SPA:
* Confirms, as Stated Many Times to the Financial Community, Its Strategic Interest for Possible Aggregations With Other Asset Management Companies
* With Specific Reference to the Possibility of an Integration With Aletti Gestielle Sgr, Says This Would Be Coherent With Such External Growth Guidelines
* PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING TO VERIFY THE FEASIBILITY OF INTEGRATION WITH ALETTI GESTIELLE SGR Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2sGNKre Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)