BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Anixter International Inc:
* Anixter International Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anixter International Inc - expect q2 2017 organic sales growth in 1.5 - 3% range
* Anixter International Inc - now expect full year organic sales growth in 2 - 5% range
* For full year 2017 we have increased midpoint of our outlook range by 100 basis points
* Anixter International -sees for full year expect to invest $40 - $50 million in capital expenditures
* Anixter International -"we are increasing our estimate of full year 2017 cash flow from operations to range of $200 - $220 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.