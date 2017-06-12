BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter
June 12Anji Foodstuff Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 The investment arm of Brazil's state development lender BNDES has asked JBS SA to convene a shareholder assembly to remove the controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management and board, two people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.