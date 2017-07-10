FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Annaly Capital says Souren Ouzounian has joined as deputy CFO, finance group
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Annaly Capital says Souren Ouzounian has joined as deputy CFO, finance group

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Annaly Capital Management Inc

* Annaly Capital -Souren Ouzounian has joined Annaly as deputy CFO and treasurer and a managing director, finance group

* Annaly Capital -Souren joins company from Bank Of America Merrill Lynch and Merrill Lynch & Co., where he was head of americas corporate finance

* Annaly Capital Management - CEO Kevin Keyes has volunteered increased commitment to own aggregate $15 million of common stock of co within next 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

