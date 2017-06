May 29 ADMIRAL BOATS SA:

* POWISLANSKI BANK SPOLDZIELCZY TERMINATES AN INVESTMENT CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY

* AS OF MAY 24, THE CO OWES THE BANK 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER THE INVESTMENT CREDIT AGREEMENT

* EARLIER ON TWO OTHER BANKS TERMINATED LOAN AGREEMENTS WITH ADMIRAL BOATS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)