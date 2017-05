April 12 ANOTO GROUP AB

* ANOTO AND NEOLAB RESOLVE LEGAL DISPUTES AND ESTABLISH STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP

* SAYS NEOLAB WILL PAY ANOTO USD 2 MILLION, REFLECTING RELATIVE SIZE AND VALUE OF PARTIES' RESPECTIVE PATENT PORTFOLIOS

* ANOTO WILL PAY NEOLAB USD 0.5 MILLION FOR IP ASSOCIATED WITH DEDICATED ADNA READING DEVICE THAT NEOLAB WILL DEVELOP

* ANOTO AND NEOLAB AGREE TO CO-DEVELOP MOBILE APPLICATIONS AND SOFTWARE.