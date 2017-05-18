May 18 ANOTO GROUP AB:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER CSO AND DEPUTY CEO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED WILL REEB, PREVIOUSLY CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO ROLE OF DEPUTY CEO AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER (CSO)

* CEO JOONHEE WON WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER UNTIL A SUITABLE REPLACEMENT IS FOUND