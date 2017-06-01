Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
June 1 ANOTO GROUP AB:
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 46 MILLION VERSUS SEK 45 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 34 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 62 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Qtrly loss attributable 277.2 million RGT versus loss of 3.67 billion RGT Source :(http://bit.ly/2rXseT4) Further company coverage: