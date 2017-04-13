April 13 ANOTO AB

* NAMES TRATA AS ITS MASTER DISTRIBUTOR IN INDIA WITH A THREE-YEAR TERM THAT IS RENEWABLE WITH ORDERS FOR AT LEAST 1 MILLION SMARTPENS

* TRATA HAS RIGHT TO EXTEND FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE YEARS IF THEY ORDER AT LEAST 1 MILLION PENS IN INITIAL PERIOD

* ESTIMATED TRANSACTION VALUE APPROACHES USD 100 MILLION OVER THREE YEARS