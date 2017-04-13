UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 ANOTO AB
* NAMES TRATA AS ITS MASTER DISTRIBUTOR IN INDIA WITH A THREE-YEAR TERM THAT IS RENEWABLE WITH ORDERS FOR AT LEAST 1 MILLION SMARTPENS
* TRATA HAS RIGHT TO EXTEND FOR AN ADDITIONAL THREE YEARS IF THEY ORDER AT LEAST 1 MILLION PENS IN INITIAL PERIOD
* ESTIMATED TRANSACTION VALUE APPROACHES USD 100 MILLION OVER THREE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
