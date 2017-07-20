FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Ansell announces $100 mln restructuring after condom biz sale
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
U.S.
McCain illness deprives Senate of crucial vote, Trump critic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 20, 2017 / 1:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ansell announces $100 mln restructuring after condom biz sale

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Ansell Ltd:

* Will implement a four-point transformation program following a review of business portfolio and agreed divestment of sexual wellness business

* Will make a cash investment over a three-year period of US$70-$100m as part of a significant business transformation

* Investment with an additional US$20-30m in non-cash asset write-downs

* About US$40-50m of above cash investment will enable a cost reduction program

* Program expected to deliver annualized pre-tax savings in excess of US$30m by f'20, with savings of about US$5-7m to be realized in f'18.

* Additional non-cash asset write-downs are expected to arise primarily on closure of smaller, less efficient production lines

* Provisional unaudited f'17 divested EBIT of sexual wellness GBU is US$40m with profit attributable of US$28m

* Continues to anticipate gross proceeds from divestment of US$600m

* Net proceeds from divestment estimated at $529m after deducting estimated tax and transaction costs.

* Retained net proceeds not redeployed in further acquisitions or on share buyback expected to reduce net interest expense at a marginal rate of 2.1 to 2.3pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.