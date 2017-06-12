June 12Anshin Guarantor Service Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 210,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 23 and June 29

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

