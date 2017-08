BRIEF-ANSYS announces Q2 earnings per share $0.80

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ANSYS Inc

* ANSYS announces Q2 2017 financial results: an excellent quarter reflecting record Q2 revenue, EPS and operating cash flows

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.00 to $3.18

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.05 billion to $1.071 billion

* Q2 revenue $264.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $259.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94 to $0.98

* ANSYS Inc sees ‍ Q3 non-GAAP revenue in range of $258.0 - $267.0 million​

* ANSYS Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP revenue in range of $256.6 - $266.0 million

* ANSYS Inc sees ‍ Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94 - $0.98​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $259.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: