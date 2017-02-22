BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Anta Sports Products Ltd
* FY revenue RMB 13.35 billion versus RMB11.13 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB 2.385 billion versus RMB 2.04 billion
* Final divdend of HK 34 cents per share
* Final divdend of HK 34 cents per share

* Special dividend of HK 8 cents per share
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan