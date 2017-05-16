BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Anta Sports Products Ltd-
* Retail sales of Anta Branded Products for Q1 of 2017 increased by low teens when compared to same period of 2016
* Retail sales (in terms of retail value) of non-Anta branded products for q1 of 2017 increased by 40-50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months