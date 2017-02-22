Feb 22 ANTA Sports Products Ltd:

* Anko, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, Kolon parties and company entered into JV agreement

* Anko and Kolon parties' interest in JV company is proposed to be ultimately 50% and 50%, respectively

* JV group to operate and engage in business of marketing, sale and distribution of such categories of products bearing Kolon Sport IP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: