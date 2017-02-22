BRIEF-Aedifica acquires care residence in Leersum, NL
* ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE IN LEERSUM, THE NETHERLANDS (CONTRACTUAL VALUE CIRCA EUR 6 MILLION)
Feb 22 ANTA Sports Products Ltd:
* Anko, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, Kolon parties and company entered into JV agreement
* Anko and Kolon parties' interest in JV company is proposed to be ultimately 50% and 50%, respectively
* JV group to operate and engage in business of marketing, sale and distribution of such categories of products bearing Kolon Sport IP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016