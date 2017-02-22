BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 22 Anta Sports Products Ltd
* order value of Anta branded products for trade fair for q3 of 2017, achieved low single-digit increase on a year-on-year basis
* retail sales (in terms of retail value) of Anta branded products for q4 of 2016 increased by high teens when compared yoy
* retail sales (in terms of retail value) of non-Anta branded products for q4 of 2016 increased by 50-60% when compared yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.