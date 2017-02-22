Feb 22 Anta Sports Products Ltd

* order value of Anta branded products for trade fair for q3 of 2017, achieved low single-digit increase on a year-on-year basis

* retail sales (in terms of retail value) of Anta branded products for q4 of 2016 increased by high teens when compared yoy

* retail sales (in terms of retail value) of non-Anta branded products for q4 of 2016 increased by 50-60% when compared yoy