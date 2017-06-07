PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Antares Pharma Inc
* Antares Pharma announces debt financing from Hercules Capital
* Antares Pharma Inc - has entered into a loan and security agreement for a term loan of up to $35 million, with Hercules Capital
* Antares Pharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Antares has option to draw up to an additional $10 million upon achievement of a certain performance milestone
* Antares Pharma Inc - term of loan is five years and payments under loan are interest only for initial 24-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.