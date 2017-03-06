Novo Nordisk submits U.S. application for Tresiba label update
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
March 7 Anteo Diagnostics Ltd
* Anteo enters into verification study following completion of feasibility investigation
* Anteo technologies announces verification study with cook medical australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY