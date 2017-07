July 24 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* Antero Resources-on July 24, extended offer to exchange up to $600.0 million principal amount of outstanding unregistered 5.0% senior notes due 2025

* Antero Resources says exchange offer will now expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on July 26, unless further extended by company - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tT5lwa) Further company coverage: