BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Antero Resources Corp
* Antero Resources Midstream Management - adds Baird, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Wells Fargo Securities and Credit Suisse as underwriters to IPO
* Antero Resources Midstream Management - also adds Da Davidson & Co, Evercore ISI, Janney Montgomery Scott and Ladenburg Thalmann as underwriters to IPO
* Antero Resources Midstream Management - also adds MUFG, Raymond James, Scotia Howard Weil and Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co as underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oOAKRg) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.