April 17 Antero Resources Corp

* Antero Resources Midstream Management - adds Baird, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Wells Fargo Securities and Credit Suisse as underwriters to IPO

* Antero Resources Midstream Management - also adds Da Davidson & Co, Evercore ISI, Janney Montgomery Scott and Ladenburg Thalmann as underwriters to IPO

* Antero Resources Midstream Management - also adds MUFG, Raymond James, Scotia Howard Weil and Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co as underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oOAKRg) Further company coverage: