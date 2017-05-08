BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Antero Resources Corp:
* Antero resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus $721 million
* Q1 revenue view $802.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Antero resources corp - borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.75 billion
* Antero resources corp - net daily production for q1 of 2017 averaged 2,144 mmcfe/d, including 99,119 bbl/d of liquids
* Antero resources corp - q1 2017 production represents an organic production growth rate of 22% from q1 of 2016
* Antero resources corp - antero's average natural gas price before hedging increased 61% from prior year quarter to $3.35 per mcf
* Antero resources corp confident in ability to achieve 2017 production growth guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.